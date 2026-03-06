Karnataka Police scrap outdated 'orderly system' to boost manpower
India
Karnataka Police has officially scrapped the outdated "orderly system," where constables were made to do chores for senior officers instead of real police work.
Announced by Director General M. A. Saleem, this move frees up about 3,320 cops to actually focus on policing and community safety, something that has been recommended previously.
Cops will get back to regular duties
With these personnel heading back to regular duties, police stations across Karnataka will get a much-needed manpower boost.
The department is also creating new support roles so domestic tasks do not fall back on police staff.
It is a step forward in modernizing the force and making sure everyone is doing what they signed up for.