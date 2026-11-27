The state's Legal Metrology Department has told IOCL to stop using the faulty equipment until its accuracy and compliance with legal requirements were established and to explain what happened within a week.

This all ties back to recent worries about too much ethanol in fuel: some samples reportedly had well over the allowed limit.

IOCL and other oil companies say their fuel meets standards, so now everyone is waiting to see how IOCL responds before any more action is taken.