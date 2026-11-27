Karnataka puts IOCL on notice over fuel measurement errors
Karnataka just put Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on notice after finding problems with how fuel is being measured at one of its terminals.
Inspectors discovered that a device was giving out 14-liter of extra ethanol per 3,000-liter, and petrol measuring equipment was short by four to six liters, definitely not what you want at the pump.
Legal Metrology orders IOCL halt meters
The state's Legal Metrology Department has told IOCL to stop using the faulty equipment until its accuracy and compliance with legal requirements were established and to explain what happened within a week.
This all ties back to recent worries about too much ethanol in fuel: some samples reportedly had well over the allowed limit.
IOCL and other oil companies say their fuel meets standards, so now everyone is waiting to see how IOCL responds before any more action is taken.