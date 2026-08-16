Karnataka to challenge CWMA water release order in Supreme Court
Karnataka's chief minister, D. K. Shivakumar, says the state will challenge the recent order from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in the Supreme Court.
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) wants Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days starting August 12, a move affecting Karnataka's farmers.
Shivakumar said the government has a duty to provide water for drinking and agriculture, depending on the availability of water at dams.
D. K. Shivakumar backs Mekedatu project
Shivakumar doubled down on Karnataka's commitment to the Mekedatu reservoir project, which aims to provide drinking water and generate power.
He promised this wouldn't cut into Tamil Nadu's share of river water, even though there's been some pushback from across the border.
He also pointed out that the Supreme Court said there was no objection to constructing any dam within the state, and wrapped up by urging everyone to hope for better rains soon.