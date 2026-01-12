Karnataka village goes tough on alcohol and gambling India Jan 12, 2026

Kuntoji village in Karnataka just brought in some strict new rules: anyone caught drinking, using drugs, gambling, or using tobacco faces a public slap and a ₹25,000 fine.

The villagers agreed on this at a temple meeting, hoping to finally tackle issues that warnings and police couldn't fix.

They took inspiration from similar steps taken in Telangana a few years ago.