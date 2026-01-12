Next Article
Karnataka village goes tough on alcohol and gambling
India
Kuntoji village in Karnataka just brought in some strict new rules: anyone caught drinking, using drugs, gambling, or using tobacco faces a public slap and a ₹25,000 fine.
The villagers agreed on this at a temple meeting, hoping to finally tackle issues that warnings and police couldn't fix.
They took inspiration from similar steps taken in Telangana a few years ago.
Why the community chose this path
After hearing stories about families struggling because of addiction, locals, including Devappa Kamalapur, felt stronger action was needed to protect their community.
A local official described the move as a good decision taken in the interest of the community.
Villagers are hopeful these tough measures will actually make a difference this time.