CBI questions Vijay after Karur rally tragedy India Jan 12, 2026

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is under CBI investigation after a tragic stampede at his Karur rally last September left 41 people dead, including nine children, and over 50 injured.

On January 12, 2026, Vijay was questioned about a seven-hour delay between the scheduled start time and his arrival, and whether crowd safety was handled properly.

The probe is looking into whether his delay contributed to the chaos.