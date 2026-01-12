CBI questions Vijay after Karur rally tragedy
Actor-turned-politician Vijay is under CBI investigation after a tragic stampede at his Karur rally last September left 41 people dead, including nine children, and over 50 injured.
On January 12, 2026, Vijay was questioned about a seven-hour delay between the scheduled start time and his arrival, and whether crowd safety was handled properly.
The probe is looking into whether his delay contributed to the chaos.
What investigators are focusing on
Officials are digging into how the crowd unexpectedly swelled from 10,000 to nearly 30,000 people and whether Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), coordinated well enough with local police.
The CBI is reviewing TVK's event planning decisions after a Supreme Court order called for an independent probe.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on how political events manage crowds and keep people safe.