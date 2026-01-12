UP girl killed, set on fire by family for eloping

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her family in Uttar Pradesh 's Kasganj district for eloping with a 19-year-old youth from her neighborhood. The incident came to light when police received information about the girl's body being cremated to destroy evidence of the crime. Upon reaching the village cremation ground, they doused the pyre with water and sent the remains for a post-mortem examination.

Investigation underway Police investigate family's role in girl's murder The police have registered an FIR against nine members of the girl's family on charges including murder. Two relatives have been detained for questioning as investigations continue to trace the others involved. According to police, the girl and the youth had been in a relationship for three years despite family opposition. The youth, who does odd jobs in Ludhiana, had recently returned home before their elopement on January 9.

Elopement aftermath Family's search for eloped couple ends in tragedy After eloping, the couple planned to get married in Agra. The girl's family found out about the plan through a friend and brought them back to Kasganj. They were confined in a relative's house outside the village, where they were allegedly assaulted by the family. The girl died from these injuries and her family tried to perform her last rites early morning to destroy evidence of their crime.

Escape and report Youth escapes, informs police about girl's murder Meanwhile, the youth managed to escape and informed his family about the incident. The police were then alerted. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kasganj Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad said the youth is in police custody and being questioned as part of their investigation. Three separate teams have been formed to trace and arrest all involved family members.