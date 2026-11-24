Karnataka woman loses ₹8.5L to fake UK gift scam
A woman from Karnataka lost ₹8.5 lakh to an online scam after fraudsters promised her gold and foreign currency as gifts from the UK.
She sent the money between November 13 and 20, thinking it was for service fees and taxes, but no gifts ever arrived and the scammers disappeared.
The case is now with the Mangaluru Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Police Station.
Scam began on StarMaker app
It all began on the StarMaker app, which she joined in 2021, when she met someone claiming to be "Chris Paml."
Their chats moved to WhatsApp, where he offered gifts for her child's birthday. Later, a fake delivery agent asked for more money to release a parcel.
When nothing showed up even after extra payments, she realized it was a scam and went to the police, who are now urging others not to wait if they suspect cybercrime.