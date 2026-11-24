Karthigai Deepam lit near Ucchi Pillayar despite Supreme Court order
The Karthigai Deepam lamp was lit at the traditional spot near Ucchi Pillayar Temple, even though the Supreme Court had said it should only happen at a different location this year.
This move has stirred up controversy, and some devotees are now thinking about taking legal action against the state for not following court orders.
Madurai Bench backed Deepathoon ban
The Supreme Court had clearly told officials to keep rituals limited to Deepathoon and banned public gatherings there.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court backed this up, saying that just because Tamil Nadu wanted a review did not mean they could ignore the rules.
Still, with heavy police presence, the ritual went ahead at the usual site, adding more fuel to an already tense festival season.