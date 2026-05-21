Kasara local rerouted at CSMT during rush hour causes delays India May 21, 2026

On Wednesday evening, a Kasara local was suddenly rerouted from its usual suburban platform six to platform nine at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during rush hour.

Since platforms one through eight are for suburban trains and nine through 18 are for outstation ones, this unexpected switch left regulars confused and led to delays of up to 20 minutes on several services.