Kasara local rerouted at CSMT during rush hour causes delays
On Wednesday evening, a Kasara local was suddenly rerouted from its usual suburban platform six to platform nine at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during rush hour.
Since platforms one through eight are for suburban trains and nine through 18 are for outstation ones, this unexpected switch left regulars confused and led to delays of up to 20 minutes on several services.
Swapnil Nila says diversion safe
Central Railway's Swapnil Nila explained the diversion was intentional and there were no safety issues.
He said Titwala-bound passengers were quickly informed and assisted before the train headed back.
This isn't the first hiccup: just last month, a motorman's alertness prevented an accident after a similar mix-up.
These incidents show CSMT's operations need smoother coordination to keep Mumbai moving stress-free.