Kashmir division announces winter vacation schedule for winter-zone schools
Kashmir Division's school winter vacation schedule is here!
For students in classes one through eight, the break kicks off on November 30.
If you're in classes nine through 12, you'll start your holidays a bit later, on December 14.
The announcement covers all government and recognized private schools up to Higher Secondary level in the winter zones of Kashmir Division.
Kashmir teachers must report before reopening
Younger students (up to class eight) head back to school on March 1, while classes nine through 12 return earlier on February 23.
Teachers aren't off the hook: they need to be available during the break for academic duties and must report three days before reopening.
Heads up: skipping these requirements could mean strict action from the Directorate.