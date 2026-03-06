Kashmir returns to normal after 3-day lockdown over protests

FIRs against local politicians, social media pages blocked

To keep things under control, authorities sealed off key areas like Lal Chowk, deployed police and paramilitary personnel, slowed internet to 2G, and shut all schools and colleges from Monday.

The protests saw thousands marching with portraits and flags, chanting anti-US-Israel slogans. Police had to use tear gas during clashes.

Afterward, FIRs were filed against local politicians for their social media posts, and social media pages of some prominent news organizations were blocked.

For many young people in Kashmir, this week was a reminder of how quickly daily life can change—and how closely global events can hit home.