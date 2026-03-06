Kashmir returns to normal after 3-day lockdown over protests
After three tense days, life in Kashmir is easing back—shops are open again and some traffic is back on Srinagar's streets.
The restrictions started Monday after huge Shia protests broke out over the killing of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei in a US-Israel airstrike.
FIRs against local politicians, social media pages blocked
To keep things under control, authorities sealed off key areas like Lal Chowk, deployed police and paramilitary personnel, slowed internet to 2G, and shut all schools and colleges from Monday.
The protests saw thousands marching with portraits and flags, chanting anti-US-Israel slogans. Police had to use tear gas during clashes.
Afterward, FIRs were filed against local politicians for their social media posts, and social media pages of some prominent news organizations were blocked.
For many young people in Kashmir, this week was a reminder of how quickly daily life can change—and how closely global events can hit home.