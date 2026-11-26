Kavi Prasad arrested in ₹634cr Tamil Nadu recruitment scam
Big news from Tamil Nadu: Kavi Prasad, who worked closely with former minister KN Nehru, has been arrested over a massive ₹634 crore recruitment scam.
The case centers on alleged bribes and irregular hiring of 2,538 candidates for government jobs between 2024 and 2025.
DVAC finds hawala bribes for jobs
The DVAC found that ineligible candidates paid bribes (using hawala channels) to land roles like assistant engineer.
During raids at 25 locations tied to Nehru and others, officials seized loads of documents and electronic devices.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court rejected Nehru's attempt to block an FIR against him; he says the DMK will fight these charges in court and trusts the legal process.