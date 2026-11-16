Kaziranga minibus crash kills 26, owner Anjir Ali arrested
A minibus crash near Kaziranga claimed 26 lives, many of them college students.
The bus owner, Anjir Ali, has been arrested after his vehicle had a history of traffic violations and he had hired a driver over 60.
Gogoi demands healthcare, Sarma announces 9L
The accident sparked criticism from Assam Congress president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, who called out the lack of nearby healthcare and pushed for support for victims' families.
In response, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced ₹9 lakh compensation for the family of each person killed in the accident and promised a full investigation, plus stricter road safety measures going forward.