Kejriwal, Sisodia acquitted in Delhi liquor policy case

Whole saga was conspiracy against AAP: Kejriwal

This verdict ends a high-profile trial that forced Kejriwal to resign and helped the BJP end AAP's long rule in Delhi.

The court criticized the CBI for relying on weak statements and even suggested an internal probe against them.

Kejriwal said the court found that "Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest" and said, "I am not corrupt," and described the whole saga as "Modi-ji and Amit Shah-ji together hatched the biggest conspiracy in independent India to finish the AAP."