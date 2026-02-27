Kejriwal, Sisodia get clean chit in excise policy case
India
A Delhi court has let former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia off the hook in the excise policy case, saying there just wasn't enough solid evidence against them.
The judge also called out contradictions in the CBI's chargesheet and ordered an internal probe into how the investigation was handled.
The ruling's implications
This decision puts a pause on a high-profile trial that's been making headlines in recent years.
While the CBI plans to appeal, and a separate money-laundering probe by the ED is still running, this ruling questions how political cases are built—and whether agencies are crossing lines between politics and crime.
But for now, Kejriwal and Sisodia get some breathing room.