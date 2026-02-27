Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha get clean chit in excise policy case
India
A Delhi court has dropped all charges against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, and 20 others in the CBI's excise policy case.
The judge said the CBI's evidence was mostly speculation and didn't show any real conspiracy or intent.
This decision comes after months of high-profile arrests and headlines.
What next?
This ruling is a major moment for Indian politics—especially for AAP supporters—since both Kejriwal and Sisodia had spent time in jail over these allegations.
Kejriwal called the whole thing a BJP conspiracy against AAP's honest leaders.
The CBI might appeal in a higher court, so this story isn't over yet.
For anyone following political drama or concerned about fair investigations, this case is worth keeping an eye on.