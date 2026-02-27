Kejriwal, Sisodia let off in excise policy case
India
A Delhi court has let former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia off the hook in the CBI's excise policy corruption case.
The case, related to alleged irregularities in Delhi's 2021-22 excise policy, accused AAP leaders of rigging liquor rules to benefit their party and claimed there was a loss to the government.
CBI to appeal in higher court
The judge said there just wasn't enough solid evidence—no real proof against Kejriwal, no material evidence against Sisodia, and no sign of a big conspiracy as alleged.
The CBI isn't happy about it and plans to appeal in a higher court.
Meanwhile, a related money laundering probe by another agency is still ongoing.