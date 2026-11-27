The temple visuals quickly set off a storm online, with some questioning why Jesus is pictured with Hindu deities.

Social media triggered questions and political jibes on social media, while the BJP criticized the mansion's extravagance as Sheesh Mahal.

AAP dismissed it as a political exercise, accusing the BJP of using the Sheesh Mahal controversy to divert attention from governance issues, including pollution in the Yamuna.

The debate over taxpayer money and symbolism keeps heating up, with both sides holding their ground.