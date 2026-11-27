Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal sparks debate over 58cr home with Jesus
Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal residence is making headlines, not just for its ₹58 crore price tag, but also for a temple inside that features Jesus Christ alongside Hindu gods.
The Delhi government opened the doors to journalists ahead of public tours next month, fueling talk about both the house's luxury and its unique religious display.
Online uproar, BJP criticizes, AAP dismisses
The temple visuals quickly set off a storm online, with some questioning why Jesus is pictured with Hindu deities.
Social media triggered questions and political jibes on social media, while the BJP criticized the mansion's extravagance as Sheesh Mahal.
AAP dismissed it as a political exercise, accusing the BJP of using the Sheesh Mahal controversy to divert attention from governance issues, including pollution in the Yamuna.
The debate over taxpayer money and symbolism keeps heating up, with both sides holding their ground.