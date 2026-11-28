Kerala announces ₹40L rewards for informants, police after Operation Toofan
Kerala is offering ₹40 lakh in rewards to police teams and informants who helped crack down on drug networks through Operation Toofan.
Announced on November 24, this move is part of a bigger push against drugs, with over 17,000 arrests and huge seizures of MDMA and ganja so far.
Police, schools run thousands anti-drug programs
Beyond arrests, the operation is big on spreading awareness: police and schools have run thousands of anti-drug programs since June.
If you spot anything suspicious, you can tip off the authorities anonymously through special contact numbers, making it easier for everyone to get involved in keeping communities safe.