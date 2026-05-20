Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan becomes 'PookieCM' after viral pledge
India
Kerala's new Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, has become an instant internet favorite after a press conference moment went viral.
When asked about his promise to legalize certain car modifications, he flashed a playful smile and said, "It will happen just as it was told."
The internet quickly dubbed him "PookieCM," and the nickname stuck.
Kerala advances safe car modifications plan
Satheesan's candid response sparked a wave of memes and reels celebrating his cool, relatable vibe.
People online are especially hyped about his plan to allow safe car modifications, a big shift for Kerala, where rules have been strict.
After winning the May 4 elections, Satheesan's government is moving ahead with this change as part of a broader push to modernize transport policies.