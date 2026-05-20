Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan becomes 'PookieCM' after viral pledge India May 20, 2026

Kerala's new Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, has become an instant internet favorite after a press conference moment went viral.

When asked about his promise to legalize certain car modifications, he flashed a playful smile and said, "It will happen just as it was told."

The internet quickly dubbed him "PookieCM," and the nickname stuck.