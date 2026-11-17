Kerala CM announces Sabarimala upgrade at Cochin following Tirupati model
Keralam's chief minister announced a major project to upgrade Sabarimala, taking cues from the Tirupati pilgrimage model.
Announced at the Sabarimala Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at Cochin International Airport, this move is set to boost Sabarimala's tourism game and could bring in 50% more pilgrims thanks to better facilities and smoother travel.
Airport facilitation center and Chalakayam road
The state has rolled out big infrastructure upgrades, like a freshly completed Chalakayam road and a spacious 5,000-square-foot facilitation center at the airport.
Pilgrims now get easy access to KSRTC busses, helicopter bookings, a Devaswom help desk, prasadam coupon counter, and real-time flight info.
The goal: make visiting Sabarimala easier and more enjoyable during the busy Mandala-Makaravilakku season.