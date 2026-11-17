The state has rolled out big infrastructure upgrades, like a freshly completed Chalakayam road and a spacious 5,000-square-foot facilitation center at the airport.

Pilgrims now get easy access to KSRTC busses, helicopter bookings, a Devaswom help desk, prasadam coupon counter, and real-time flight info.

The goal: make visiting Sabarimala easier and more enjoyable during the busy Mandala-Makaravilakku season.