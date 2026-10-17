Kerala CM V D Satheesan visits Sabarimala after 2017 gap
India
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan made a notable visit to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple this week, the first by a chief minister since 2017.
Joined by top state ministers, he trekked from Pampa and reached the temple in the evening, joining many other devotees in prayer.
Satheesan reviews Sabarimala readiness for pilgrimage
Besides offering prayers, Satheesan took time to review how ready the temple and trekking route are for next month's big pilgrimage rush.
Key rituals like opening smaller shrines and lighting the sacred fire near the famous 18 steps were performed as usual, with the chief minister entering through the VIP gate.