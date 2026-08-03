Kerala floods leave 15 dead, 7 missing, 11,018 in camps
Kerala's been hit hard by massive floods: over 350mm of rain in some places has left 15 people dead and seven missing. 11,018 residents are now staying in relief camps.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan called an emergency meeting and explained that while big dams stayed shut, smaller dams with lower storage capacity released water.
He claimed IMD forecast delays made things trickier but assured everyone that precautionary actions had been taken and the situation was under control.
Kerala announces cash compensation and penalties
The state is offering ₹10,000 for funeral expenses and another ₹10,000 for families returning from relief camps to clean flood-affected houses, while compensation for families who lost loved ones remains ₹8 lakh, and support for houses completely washed away in landslips and cannot be rebuilt is ₹12 lakh.
More than 3,500 farmers saw their crops wiped out across 165 hectares.
The chief minister also warned against spreading rumors about dam releases and said legal action will be taken against anyone causing panic with false info.