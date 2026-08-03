Kerala floods leave 15 dead, 7 missing, 11,018 in camps

The state is offering ₹10,000 for funeral expenses and another ₹10,000 for families returning from relief camps to clean flood-affected houses, while compensation for families who lost loved ones remains ₹8 lakh, and support for houses completely washed away in landslips and cannot be rebuilt is ₹12 lakh.

More than 3,500 farmers saw their crops wiped out across 165 hectares.

The chief minister also warned against spreading rumors about dam releases and said legal action will be taken against anyone causing panic with false info.