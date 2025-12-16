Kerala gets new university heads after Supreme Court steps in

Kerala just named new vice-chancellors for APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology. The move comes after a long legal tussle about who actually gets to pick these top university leaders, with both the High Court and Supreme Court getting involved.

Why does this matter? This isn't just paperwork—who leads a university shapes its future.

The appointments finally break a deadlock between the state government and governor over how much say each should have in picking VCs.

For students, it means campus leadership is no longer stuck on pause.

So, who are the new VCs? Dr Ciza Thomas is stepping in as VC at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, while Dr Saji Gopinathan will head the Digital Sciences University.

The office of the chancellor issued the notification formalizing the appointments on Tuesday, and everything will be reported to the Supreme Court on December 18.