Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Class 7 student dies as school wall collapses
India
A heartbreaking accident at a government school in Kondapuram, Tamil Nadu, took the life of Mohit, a Class 7 student, when a side wall suddenly collapsed during lunch break.
Four students were sitting together for their midday meal; two escaped unharmed, while Mohit died on the spot and another was injured.
What's happening now
Chief Minister MK Stalin shared his condolences and announced ₹3 lakh support for Mohit's family.
Officials are checking the school's safety after a quick probe confirmed the wall fell during lunch.
Police have started an investigation, while opposition leaders are calling out the government for neglecting school maintenance and demanding accountability to keep students safe.