Kerala's government is looking into the Sabarimala temple's online booking system after noticing something odd: even though all 66,000 pilgrimage slots are booked through January 9, less than 60% of those who signed up have actually shown up during the first three days of the season, November 16-18.

This gap has sparked concerns that some travel agencies might be bulk-booking slots and reselling them, making it harder for genuine pilgrims to visit.