Kerala government probes Sabarimala online booking after low turnout
Kerala's government is looking into the Sabarimala temple's online booking system after noticing something odd: even though all 66,000 pilgrimage slots are booked through January 9, less than 60% of those who signed up have actually shown up during the first three days of the season, November 16-18.
This gap has sparked concerns that some travel agencies might be bulk-booking slots and reselling them, making it harder for genuine pilgrims to visit.
Travancore Devaswom Board adds 5,000 slots
The investigation, led by top police and temple officials, will focus on possible slot hoarding by travel agencies and weak booking checks like missing one-time password (OTP) verification.
To help real devotees get in, the Travancore Devaswom Board is adding 5,000 more daily virtual-queue slots until November 30 and increasing spot booking capacity.
The goal: make access fairer while they sort out what went wrong.