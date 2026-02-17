Refusal to accept resignation amounts to bonded labor: Kerala HC

Justice N Nagaresh of the Kerala HC clarified that an employer can only refuse a resignation under specific circumstances. These include non-compliance with notice periods, "heat of the moment" resignations, serious disciplinary proceedings for major misconduct, or potential financial loss to the organization. In Panakkal's case, none of these conditions were met, rendering the company's refusal legally unsustainable.

Orders

Court's observations and directives

The court observed that financial issues cannot force an employee to work against their will. It also noted that disciplinary proceedings against Panakkal were an attempt to violate his right to resign. The court quashed memos rejecting his resignation and directed Traco Cable Company to accept it formally within two months. The company was also ordered to settle Panakkal's unpaid salary, the leave surrender benefits, and other terminal dues as soon as possible.