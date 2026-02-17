LOADING...
Refusal to accept resignation amounts to bonded labor: Kerala HC
The ruling came in a case involving Greevas Job Panakkal, a company secretary

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 17, 2026
05:21 pm
What's the story

The Kerala High Court has ruled that an employer's refusal to accept an employee's resignation amounts to "bonded labor," which is prohibited under Article 23 of the Indian Constitution. The ruling came in a case involving Greevas Job Panakkal, a company secretary at Traco Cable Company Limited, who resigned due to irregular salary payments and the need to care for his ailing mother after his father's passing. The company had rejected his resignation, citing financial crisis and his indispensable role.

Legal perspective

Conditions under which employer can refuse resignation

Justice N Nagaresh of the Kerala HC clarified that an employer can only refuse a resignation under specific circumstances. These include non-compliance with notice periods, "heat of the moment" resignations, serious disciplinary proceedings for major misconduct, or potential financial loss to the organization. In Panakkal's case, none of these conditions were met, rendering the company's refusal legally unsustainable.

Orders

Court's observations and directives

The court observed that financial issues cannot force an employee to work against their will. It also noted that disciplinary proceedings against Panakkal were an attempt to violate his right to resign. The court quashed memos rejecting his resignation and directed Traco Cable Company to accept it formally within two months. The company was also ordered to settle Panakkal's unpaid salary, the leave surrender benefits, and other terminal dues as soon as possible.

