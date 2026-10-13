Kerala HC questions state probe after ED flags CMRL bribery

The main issue: Was it fair to launch this inquiry without letting Vijayan and his family have their say first?

The Advocate General argued it was needed to check out the ED's claims, like CMRL allegedly paying ₹2.78 crore to Veena's company.

But Vijayan and co. say they weren't given a chance to respond before things escalated, so they're asking for a bigger bench since this is such a high-profile matter.

The court wants answers from the state, with the hearing to continue in the post-lunch session.