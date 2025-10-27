Next Article
Kerala HC says priesthood can't be hereditary, rules on qualifications
India
The Kerala High Court just ruled that becoming a temple priest should be about your skills and training—not your caste or family background.
The court backed the Travancore Devaswom Board's move to require official certificates for priesthood, saying these decisions are all about fairness and equality, not old traditions.
Court's decision could help end caste discrimination in temples
This is a big step toward making temples more inclusive. Now, anyone who's qualified—regardless of their community or caste—can become a priest, including those from Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
By ending hereditary claims, the court made it clear: religious customs can't override fundamental rights.
This decision could help break down long-standing barriers and push temple life closer to real equality.