PM to chair National Unity Day celebrations at Statue of Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to head the National Unity Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity this Friday, honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.
Expect a vibrant parade featuring 16 contingents from forces like BSF and CISF, all coming together to celebrate unity.
Exciting events lined up for the day
The day will also see an Indian Air Force fly-past and a special play on Patel's life by the National School of Drama.
Afterward, Ekta Nagar will host Bharat Parv (Nov 1-15) with food stalls, handicrafts, cultural exhibitions representing 28 states and 8 Union Territories, plus a massive Cyclothon after Bharat Parv, on November 16-17.
Evenings will light up with Prakash Parv displays along the Valley of Flowers—so there's plenty to look forward to if you're around!