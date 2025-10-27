PM to chair National Unity Day celebrations at Statue of Unity

Exciting events lined up for the day

The day will also see an Indian Air Force fly-past and a special play on Patel's life by the National School of Drama.

Afterward, Ekta Nagar will host Bharat Parv (Nov 1-15) with food stalls, handicrafts, cultural exhibitions representing 28 states and 8 Union Territories, plus a massive Cyclothon after Bharat Parv, on November 16-17.

Evenings will light up with Prakash Parv displays along the Valley of Flowers—so there's plenty to look forward to if you're around!