Kerala heavy rains kill 18, displace over 13,000, 3 missing
Kerala's been hit hard by heavy rains: 18 people have died and three are still missing. More than 13,000 residents have had to leave their homes and are now staying in relief camps.
Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts got the worst of it, but rescue teams such as the NDRF and fire services are on the ground helping people out.
Kerala readies airdrops, offers ₹8L compensation
Helicopters and boats are being used for rescues, plus preparations have been completed to air-drop food packets to people stranded in isolated areas.
The government announced ₹800,000 for families who lost loved ones, along with ₹10,000 for funeral costs. Displaced families will get ₹10,000 to help clean up their homes.
Floods also damaged crops across 165 hectares, affecting nearly 3,600 farmers, and the state is working on better disaster preparation for next time.