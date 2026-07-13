Kerala High Court directs Sugathan R's prison oath, allows media
India
In a rare move, the Kerala High Court has told BJP councilor Sugathan R to take his official oath inside Viyyur Central Prison on July 14 at 11am.
The judge made it clear that the people's vote shouldn't be ignored just because Sugathan is being held in preventive detention.
Media will be allowed in for transparency.
Court upholds Sugathan R's electoral rights
Sugathan's first oath was canceled along with others for not following rules under the Kerala Municipality Act.
While the rest retook their oaths, he couldn't. He's been detained since June 9.
Prosecutors argued detainees lose certain rights, but the court said Sugathan's win shows what voters want and should be respected, even if he's behind bars.