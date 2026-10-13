Kerala increases action against bars after Kochi underage drinking crash
After a tragic car accident near Kochi involving a 19-year-old driver that killed three young people, Kerala is getting serious about bars serving alcohol to anyone under 23.
Excise Minister M B Rajesh said the Excise Department had registered cases against three bars for allegedly serving liquor to the accused persons who were below the prescribed age, and the government is stepping up efforts to enforce age limits and keep roads safer.
Driver Suhail faces serious charges
The accident put a spotlight on how dangerous underage drinking can be. The driver, Suhail, faces serious charges, and police are looking into what role other passengers might have played.
Rajesh pointed out that drunk driving is behind many accidents in Kerala, adding that the existing Abkari Act already had provisions to act against bars that served alcohol to people below the legal age, and that the government was considering further measures to strengthen enforcement.