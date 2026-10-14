Kerala launches India's 1st statewide ecosystem red list assessment
Kerala just kicked off the first ecosystem red list assessment for any Indian State, checking how close some of its unique habitats are to collapse across all 14 districts.
Led by local biodiversity experts and researchers, the project aims to spot which ecosystems need urgent help and guide smarter conservation moves.
Kerala's tropical riparian forests lost 83%
Kerala's natural spaces are in trouble: tropical riparian forests have shrunk by 83% in the last century thanks to human impact and climate change.
This new assessment uses global standards to track damage, especially in myristica swamps and coastal mangroves.
The goal? Give local communities solid data so they can restore nature, boost climate resilience, and make sustainable decisions that actually work for their neighborhoods.