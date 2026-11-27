Kerala launches online Students Savings Scheme portal for schoolchildren
Kerala just launched a fully integrated online portal to digitize the Students Savings Scheme to help students from Classes 1 to 12 in government and government-aided schools across Kerala build smart money habits early.
The new platform, inaugurated by Chief Minister VD Satheesan, lets students manage their savings digitally: think digital passbooks and SMS alerts to parents for every transaction.
It's all about making saving simple and teaching financial discipline in a way that fits right into daily school life.
Kudumbashree launches entrepreneurship clubs for women
On the same day, the Kudumbashree network kicked off "Kudumbashree @ Campus," setting up entrepreneurship clubs in colleges to help female students gain hands-on business skills.
From digital marketing to internships and mentorships, the program aims to bridge classroom learning with practical experience, so more young women are ready to take on careers in fields like tourism, fashion, and IT.