Kerala just launched a fully integrated online portal to digitize the Students Savings Scheme to help students from Classes 1 to 12 in government and government-aided schools across Kerala build smart money habits early.

The new platform, inaugurated by Chief Minister VD Satheesan, lets students manage their savings digitally: think digital passbooks and SMS alerts to parents for every transaction.

It's all about making saving simple and teaching financial discipline in a way that fits right into daily school life.