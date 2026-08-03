Kerala local self-government suspends Chithra P. Arunima for breaking protocol
Kerala's Local Self-Government Department just suspended Chithra P.Arunima, an under secretary, for breaking protocol.
She issued a letter that let BJP councilor R. Sugathan, who is actually in jail under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, take six months' leave from his council duties.
Sugathan was even sent this letter to enable his attendance at a council meeting.
K.M. Shaji confirms suspension criticizes Arunima
Officials in Panchayat Minister K.M.Shaji's office confirmed the suspension, and the minister called out Arunima for adding lines to the letter without approval, suggesting Sugathan's leave could be granted by a council vote.
He made it clear that such additions must come back for approval and stressed that these kinds of lapses won't be tolerated in government work.