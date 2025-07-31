Kerala may shift school summer break to June-July

The minister says it's time Kerala rethinks its schedule

Monsoon season doesn't just mean rain; schools sometimes have to close or turn into relief shelters, which leads to extra makeup classes later.

The minister says it's time Kerala rethinks its schedule based on local weather and maybe learns from other places facing similar issues.

If this change happens, schools will need to seriously coordinate things like teaching hours and admissions.

Right now, the whole idea has sparked a lot of debate across the state as people weigh in on what could work best for everyone.