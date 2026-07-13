Kerala observes mourning for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
India
Kerala is marking a day of mourning after the passing of Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who died on July 12.
Following directions from the Union government, state officials are rolling out protocols across all departments and districts to pay their respects.
Kerala flags half-mast, collectors enforce cancelations
The national flag is flying at half-mast everywhere it's usually hoisted, and all official entertainment or celebrations have been called off for the day.
District collectors are making sure everyone follows these guidelines as Kerala honors a leader who played a big role in Qatar's recent history.