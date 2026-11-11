Kerala plans assembly area committees from January 2027 for drought
Kerala is getting ready for a tough summer as the government rolls out new plans to handle a likely El Nino-driven drought.
Starting January 2027, every Assembly area will have its own committee (made up of local leaders and water officials) to tackle water supply issues head-on.
These teams will meet regularly and receive oversight from ministers to keep everyone on track.
Kerala constituencies to follow drought measures
All constituencies will follow these drought-prep steps, focusing on making sure people have enough water.
In Kottayam, stalled Jal Jeevan Mission projects are being pushed to finish soon, and the Government Medical College Hospital is set to get its aging pipelines replaced.
The state is also planning a special meeting to explore a dedicated project to clear out water hyacinth in Kuttanad for better water flow, and public grievance redressal adalats will also be organized this December and January so locals can easily report any water troubles.