Lost your way or a friend? Dealing with a vehicle breakdown or an accident? The helpline's got your back, even helping stranded vehicles reach Nilakkal.

If there's a medical emergency, especially on the Neelimala trek, they'll quickly connect you to ambulances and hospitals.

You can also call for help with lost phones or belongings, plus get info on spot booking availability, Sabarimala temple opening hours, darshan timings, and pooja schedules, all designed to keep your pilgrimage hassle-free.