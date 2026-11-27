Kerala Police launch 24/7 helpline for Sabarimala pilgrims this season
Heading to Sabarimala this season?
Kerala police just rolled out a 24/7 helpline, dial 14432 (or 04735-14432 if you're outside Kerala), to make your pilgrimage safer and smoother.
Pathanamthitta District Police Chief R Anand says it's all about supporting devotees during the busy Mandala-Makaravilakku season.
Helpline assists emergencies and pilgrimage queries
Lost your way or a friend? Dealing with a vehicle breakdown or an accident? The helpline's got your back, even helping stranded vehicles reach Nilakkal.
If there's a medical emergency, especially on the Neelimala trek, they'll quickly connect you to ambulances and hospitals.
You can also call for help with lost phones or belongings, plus get info on spot booking availability, Sabarimala temple opening hours, darshan timings, and pooja schedules, all designed to keep your pilgrimage hassle-free.