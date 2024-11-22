The incident sparked public outcry

Video: Kozhikode popsicle maker caught licking ice sticks before packaging

By Chanshimla Varah 05:14 pm Nov 22, 202405:14 pm

What's the story An ice cream manufacturing unit in Kozhikode, "Ice Me," was shut down by police after a viral video showed an employee licking ice sticks before packaging them. The video was shot by a customer as he was purchasing ice at the facility in Ambalapara. After the incident, the food safety registration of "Ice Me" was suspended, and samples of flavored ice were sent to the Regional Analytical Laboratory for testing.

The employee involved in the incident, identified as Rasheed, was handed over to Koduvally police by locals. "We have recommended follow-up action to the Assistant Food Safety Commissioner," said Food Safety Officer Anees Rehman. "The shop operator claimed the ice sticks were prepared for his family, as the machinery had been idle for months, and that he was checking their quality. However, the shop was operating in unhygienic conditions, leading to its closure," he added.

