Kerala student held in juvenile home after gun injures classmate
A student from Parudur Higher Secondary School in Kerala was sent to a juvenile home after he brought a gun to campus, leading to another student getting injured.
The Juvenile Justice Board decided he will stay there for counseling and mental health care until December 5, with the possibility that the case and media coverage could affect him also considered.
Police record statement, bullet under analysis
His statement was recorded at the police station on Wednesday in the presence of his parents. The bullet that injured another student is being analyzed.
Meanwhile, parents and teachers are calling for better security checks at schools.
The injured student is still in the hospital but is stable. Parents and teachers are calling for better security checks at schools.