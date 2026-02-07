Kerala to fund ₹1,900cr Sabari Rail project
Kerala just made history by putting up ₹1,900 crore for the long-delayed Sabari Rail project—making it the first state in India to fund a railway at this scale.
This move finally gets things rolling on a 110-km line that's been stuck for over 25 years due to land and funding hassles.
The total project cost now stands at ₹3,800.9 crore.
The new rail line will link Angamaly with Erumeli (a big pilgrimage spot) and help connect towns like Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha, making travel way easier across three districts.
There's also a plan to extend the route all the way to Vizhinjam Port, which could really boost local economies and cut down travel time for everyone—pilgrims, students, and daily commuters alike.
With land acquisition offices opening up now, it looks like this long wait might finally be over.