Kerala to fund ₹1,900cr Sabari Rail project

The new rail line will link Angamaly with Erumeli (a big pilgrimage spot) and help connect towns like Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha, making travel way easier across three districts.

There's also a plan to extend the route all the way to Vizhinjam Port, which could really boost local economies and cut down travel time for everyone—pilgrims, students, and daily commuters alike.

With land acquisition offices opening up now, it looks like this long wait might finally be over.