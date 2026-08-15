Kerala to test pilgrims' ghee at Sabarimala, K Muraleedharan asks
Kerala is stepping up food safety at Sabarimala temple this pilgrimage season by regularly testing the ghee that devotees bring for offerings.
Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has asked temple authorities to make sure only pure, safe ghee is used for making appam and aravana, keeping health and safety in mind.
Joint ghee testing at Sannidhanam, Pampa
Muraleedharan proposed setting up joint laboratories at Sannidhanam and Pampa hospitals: teams from health, food safety, and forensic medicine departments will test ghee for any contamination or harmful additives.
Three samples will be collected from each storage tank for testing. One sample will be tested at Sabarimala, another will be sent to the central laboratories of the three testing departments, and the third will be kept in a freezer for further action.