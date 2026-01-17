Kerala tourists lose lives after falling through frozen Sela Lake
Two young travelers from Kerala, identified in some reports as Madhav G (26) and Binu Prakash (24), tragically drowned in Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Lake while taking photos on Friday.
The group had stopped at the scenic, high-altitude spot when one member stepped onto the ice; some reports say he was speaking on the phone, while others say he was positioning his camera.
As the ice cracked, accounts differ on how many people rushed to help and how many managed to get out safely.
Rescue efforts faced tough conditions
Rescue teams—Indian Army divers, police, and disaster response—worked through freezing temperatures and low visibility.
One body was found Friday evening, but harsh weather forced a pause overnight. The second was recovered Saturday morning.
Both were sent for post-mortem, and the district collector ordered their transportation to Guwahati for onward movement to Kerala.
Ignoring safety warnings proved costly
Despite clear signboards warning against walking on the ice—and recent advisories about unstable winter conditions—the group took risks for photos.
Sela Lake is a popular tourist attraction in the Tawang area, but this tragedy is a sobering reminder: those safety signs are there for a reason.