Kerala tourists lose lives after falling through frozen Sela Lake India Jan 17, 2026

Two young travelers from Kerala, identified in some reports as Madhav G (26) and Binu Prakash (24), tragically drowned in Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Lake while taking photos on Friday.

The group had stopped at the scenic, high-altitude spot when one member stepped onto the ice; some reports say he was speaking on the phone, while others say he was positioning his camera.

As the ice cracked, accounts differ on how many people rushed to help and how many managed to get out safely.