Keralam introduces Senior Citizens (Care and Protection) Bill empowering seniors
India
Keralam is rolling out a new Senior Citizens (Care and Protection) Bill, aiming to give older adults more respect, safety, and a bigger say in decisions that affect them.
The bill focuses on making care centers safer, improving caregiver training, and ensuring seniors have access to health care and safe public spaces.
District forums, caregiver register, cyber cell
If the bill passes, Keralam will set up a District Senior Citizen Protection Forum in each district to monitor the policies and schemes and activities of care centers and tackle elder abuse.
There's also a plan for a State Register of Caregivers.
Plus, the bill introduces a Senior Citizen Cyber Fraud Cell for seniors, along with clear penalties for anyone who doesn't follow these rules.