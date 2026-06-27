Ketan Agarwal pushed off Lohagad Fort, police say fiancee plotted
India
The Pune realtor case took a dark turn when Ketan Agarwal was pushed off Lohagad Fort on June 18.
Police say his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, planned the murder because Goyal wanted to call off their November wedding.
Investigators to recreate scene with dummy
Investigators are set to recreate the crime scene using a dummy body to figure out exactly how it happened.
Goyal's brother told police the family would've canceled the wedding if she'd spoken up.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's chief minister has promised a fast-track trial, saying "This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social angle."