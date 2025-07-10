Next Article
Key accused in Coimbatore blasts arrested after 30 years
After 26 years on the run, Raja—one of the main people behind the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts—has finally been arrested.
The attacks, aimed at a BJP rally, killed 58 people and injured over 200.
Raja allegedly supplied explosives for the banned group Al-Umma just days before the blasts.
Raja also wanted in 3 other murder cases
Police tracked down Raja in Karnataka after a tip-off and brought him back to Coimbatore for questioning. He's also wanted in three other murder cases from the late '90s.
While 17 Al-Umma members are already serving life sentences, police are still searching for another key suspect, Mujibur Rehman.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to hold everyone involved accountable.