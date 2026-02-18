Bishnoi gang criminal involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder arrested 

The Counter Intelligence Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Mahfooz Ali, also known as Bobby Kabootar, a key criminal of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was absconding for almost a decade. The 45-year-old is wanted in several cases, including six murders. Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in Delhi 's Mahipalpur, where he was nabbed from an SUV with a woman friend and two other men. The police found firearms with them, sources told IE.

Murder cases Kabootar fired 48 rounds at brothers in Jaffrabad double murder Kabootar is wanted for his alleged role in the double murder of brothers Fazeel and Nadeem in Jaffrabad last December. He allegedly fired 48 rounds, hitting the brothers 35 times while they were on a scooter. One brother died on the spot and the other succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital.

Gang rivalry He allegedly did recce for Moosewala's murder Kabootar is also suspected to have been involved in the murder of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala. He allegedly did a recce of Moosewala's movement days before his assassination in Punjab's Mansa district in 2022. Police suspect that the firearms used in Moosewala's murder were supplied by Kabootar and his associates.

Unsolved case He also helped in Nadir Shah murder Kabootar is also suspected to have helped in the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in Greater Kailash in September 2023. He allegedly provided logistical support to shooters involved in the crime. Both Moosewala and Shah murders were reportedly ordered by Lawrence Bishnoi. In more recent cases, he was wanted in the case of firing at film actress Disha Patani's home in Bareilly. Per ANI, he provided weapons to the shooters who opened fire at Patani's home.

