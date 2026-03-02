Khamenei's death: Lal Chowk sealed, inter-district travel banned in Kashmir

MP, MLAs react

The next day saw even tighter rules—inter-district travel was banned and checkpoints were set up at entry and exit points to prevent people from assembling.

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi wasn't happy, calling the measures "shameful" and saying grief shouldn't be treated like a threat.

National Conference legislator Tanvir Sadiq urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to reconsider the decision, while Aga Ruhullah Mehdi criticized the closure and asked the administration "not to side with tyrants."